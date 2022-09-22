Rescued harbor seal celebrates 5 years at Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rescued harbor seal will celebrate its fifth anniversary at the Aquarium of Niagara Thursday.

The seal, named Stryker, arrived at the aquarium on Sept. 22, 2017. The aquarium says that Stryker's story is a representation of the effects of human impact on wildlife.

Stryker was rescued by the Maine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey. Stryker had injuries consistent with a boat strike, and a flipper that was nearly severed and needed amputation.

The injury affected Stryker's ability to swim, and it was determined that he may not be able to survive in his natural environment. The Aquarium of Niagara then stepped in to provide not only a home for Stryker but the care that he would require.

"One of the things we have in common with other accredited zoos and aquariums is that we understand these animals need permanent and long-term care after they are rescued," President and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara, Gary Siddall said. "We're an important part of that total equation, and once these animals come under our care, they are ambassadors, identifying the threats that these animals face in the wild."

Stryker is one of 9 rescued/non-releasable mammals at the aquarium. Stryker lives at the Rescue Harbor with another harbor seal and two grey seals.

The Rescue Harbor is free and open to the public during the Aquarium's regular hours.

