Rescued bald eagle released into Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rescued bald eagle was released into Chestnut Ridge Park on Monday.

The bird sat peacefully atop a tree after the release. Messinger Woods Wildlife Care & Education Center found the bird severely injured just two months ago.

"She was found on Zimmerman Road, right around the corner from Chestnut Ridge, torn apart, actually by another eagle," said Marianne Hites, the group's licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The group brought her back to health, cleaned her wounds, and gave her medication. She was brought to Chestnut Ridge because it was close to where she was found. Hites said they didn't want to bring her back to the same spot in the hopes of avoiding another territorial fight. According to Hites, eagles are making a comeback in the area.

"With that comeback, you're going to have orphans, you're going to have injuries, and we wanted to be there for that," she said.

About a dozen people came to the park to welcome the bald eagle home. If you missed the release, there's no need to be disappointed, you might see it the next time you're in Chestnut Ridge Park. Hites said the eagle has everything it needs to live there, so it could stick around.

