BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has tapped Michael Kracker, chairman of the Erie County GOP, to lead her effort to unseat Governor Kathy Hochul, sources confirmed to 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy.

Kracker will serve as campaign manager and joins several Western New York politicos on the team.

Longtime strategist Chris Grant serves as a campaign adviser, and former Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is director of rapid response.

Kracker hasn't run this type of high-profile campaign in the past, but has a good reputation among leaders across New York.

"He's had enough experience that even as a young man," McCarthy said. "This campaign is placing their confidence in him and his ability to do that."

WATCH: Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's team loaded with Western New Yorkers

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's team loaded with Western New Yorkers

"Taking back our state will take all of us," Kracker said in his endorsement. "I'm calling on every Republican in Erie County to join me in delivering a big win for Elise and for New York."

At last check, the Stefanik campaign has about $13 million in the bank, compared to $15 million for Hochul.

McCarthy says this shows the Stefanik team believes a win goes through Erie County.

"There's going to be a real emphasis on Western New York," McCarthy said. "I think that's a good strategy for the Stefanik campaign, because if a Republican can win Democratic Erie County, then I think that a Republican can win all of New York State. It's that kind of a bellwether county."

In the last gubernatorial election, Hochul beat Lee Zeldin in Erie County by 6 points.