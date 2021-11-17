Republican candidate John Garcia likely to win Erie County Sheriff race

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — After absentee ballots were counted by the Erie County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Republican candidate John Garcia is closer to winning the sheriff's race.

Garcia is leading by approximately 3,000 votes against Democratic candidate Kimberly Beaty.

Garcia has nearly 46 percent of the vote, followed by Beaty with 44.52 percent, Ted DiNoto with 6 percent and Karen Healy-Case with 3 percent.

On election night, Erie County Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said the sheriff's race was too close to call.

