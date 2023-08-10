Republic Steel shuts down steelmaking operations in Blasdell

Republic Steel has abruptly shut down its plant on Route 5 in Blasdell, dealing another devastating blow to a region that was once home to one of the largest concentrations of steel jobs in the world.

Grupo Simec, which acquired Republic Steel in 2005, announced Thursday it will "indefinitely idle" steelmaking operations at its Republic Steel mills in Blasdell and Canton, Ohio, putting 500 people out of work.

It is unclear exactly how many employees still worked at the Blasdell plant.

According to Grupo Simec, Republic Steel’s U.S. customers will be served via its state-of-the-art steel mill in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

Jaime Vigil, Republic Steel board member and executive adviser, cited competitive market pricing and decreased demand along with increasing input costs on all raw materials, consumables, and labor as reasons for this decision. In addition, it was also said that ensuring future environmental compliance while producing steel in facilities that are up to 125 years old proved to be too challenging.

“This isn’t an easy decision. But we feel it’s the only way for us to continue to serve our U.S. customer base with an ongoing and reliable supply of product, including leaded steel, and to do so at a competitive price point. Ultimately, we’re responsible to our shareholders and our customers. We’re simply doing what needs to be done to meet our responsibilities.” - Vigil

Vigil also recognized Republic Steel employees.