Reports of problems with company contracted to assist asylum seekers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — DocGo, a company contracted by New York City to facilitate care to asylum seekers across the state and those staying at hotels in Western New York, is receiving some backlash.

Albany leaders said DocGo needs to be held accountable and needs to improve its operations. Capital Region leaders said that they are learning that the healthcare needs of the asylum seekers aren't being met.

The New York Times recently reported on the situation in Albany. It was reported that asylum seekers are being "misled" and local security guards hired by DocGo have threatened them. DocGo officials responded during a virtual meeting on Wednesday and said that the core of the company is to provide high-quality health care to those who need it the most

DocGo signed a $432 million contract with NYC to provide basic services to asylum seekers when they arrive. The company then hires local organizations to help with its mission. Jericho Road is one of the Western New York groups checking in with asylum seekers. 7 News did request an interview with the group to see what plans are in place to work with the more than 500 asylum seekers currently staying in local hotels. 7 News was only told that they are focusing on the care of asylum seekers and ironing out any issues that may come up.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said he feels there is no plan in place now that the asylum seekers are here.

"You're sending people into a community. they don't have employment. They don't know anybody they might not speak the language they probably don't and are they just going to sit in their hotel room every day," he said, "What are these folks doing? Meaning they're being sent up to communities and what are they -- are they working? Most of them can't work because they haven't been granted the ability to work yet."

Ortt said there needs to be more money and resources available to provide something more permanent for asylum seekers. He said the legislature needs to provide oversight on this statewide issue.

"I'm calling on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle," Ortt said, "We need to get a handle on who's coming into New York State and where are they going"