Report: U.S. Customs and Border Protection detaining families, children, at Canadian border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Advocates for migrants here in Western New York say that they've received credible reports that families with children are being held in detention cells at border crossings, sometimes as long as two weeks.

The story was first reported by the Investigative Post.

“This hasn't happened before, this is a new policy," Sherri Darrow, PhD., board president of Justice for Migrant Families, said. "It seems tied to the current administration."

“It doesn't seem like the norm, and it doesn't seem like the way to treat people," said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, which oversees a shelter for asylum seekers.

“Detaining people at the border, detaining families at the border, having it happen so chaotically and with a lot of fear, that is new," Darrow said. “The facilities where people are being held, of course, were not really set up for any kind of long-term detention that is more than a few days or even just overnight. So thinking about families and Families with young children being detained for up to 2 weeks is alarming."

Dr. Glick said immigrants, especially asylum seekers, are worried.

“Folks are afraid...People who are in power are referring to them as illegal aliens, and there’s a sense that they’re trying to make them look like criminals," Glick said.

Both Dr. Glick and Darrow said there needs to be a more humane way to treat migrants, especially children.

“We should be embracing newcomers," Dr. Glick said. "I'm not saying we shouldn't secure borders. We should figure out a sane immigration policy. But once they're here, we should be treating them well. Not like criminals.”

Darrow said she hopes people put themselves in the shoes of these families.

“I ask people to just think about what it would be like if it was their family who was being detained for seeking to build a good life for their families." Darrow said.

Governor Kathy Hochul's office released the following statement about the report: