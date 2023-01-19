Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.

The report states that in a new bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Cineworld detailed a plan to reject the leases of 39 locations starting February 15. The move will reportedly save $22 million a year.

The two theaters in Western New York that are set to close are:

Elmwood Center 16 (Buffalo, NY)

Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax (Williamsville, NY)

The Elmwood Center 16 theater is one of three theaters in the City of Buffalo. The other two are AMC Market Arcade and North Park Theatre.

The Regal theaters that will remain open are Regal Walden Galleria and Regal Quaker Crossing.

Its parent company, Cineworld, announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a report by The Associated Press, the CEO of Cineworld Mooky Greidinger said in a statement that the pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for the movie business.

The full list of locations that are closing nationwide can be found here.