ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Melissa DeRosa, Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide, resigned on Sunday Night, according to a report form the Wall Street Journal.

DeRosa released this statement, tweeted by WSJ reporter Jimmy Vielkand:

Governor Andrew Cuomo remains in office, after numerous calls for his resignation. Cuomo was the subject of an investigation that stated he sexually harassed 11 women.