Report: Teen accused in carjacking murder in Monroe County stole car in Batavia

Posted at 2:21 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 14:21:20-04

GATES, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teenager who was arrested and indicted in the carjacking murder of a man in Monroe County allegedly stole a car in Batavia that was reportedly used in multiple carjackings, according to the Batavia Daily News.

According to police in the Town of Gates, Edgar Tolentino was charged in the murder of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia in April.

According to the Batavia Daily News, Tolentino allegedly stole the car in Batavia on March 15.

The Daily News says there have not been any reports of carjackings in Genesee County, but there has been reports of stolen vehicles in the area.

