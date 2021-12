BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular breakfast spot in Buffalo is reportedly planning to expand.

According to The Buffalo News, Sophia's Restaurant on Military Road plans to significantly expand its capacity at a location one block away.

The new location would allow Sophia's to increase capacity by over 100 seats at the old Catch 22 Bar and Grill.

Sophia's opened in 1981.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to Sophia's for comment, we did not hear back.