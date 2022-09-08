Report reveals dangers of riding a bike in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report from GObike Buffalo highlights the dangers of riding a bike and walking in Buffalo.

From 2017 through 2021, there were over 35,000 crashes in the Queen City alone.

Crashes reported included other cars and structures, but also incidents where adults and children biking, walking and in wheelchairs were struck.

Buffalo Crash Count by Travel Mode between 2018-2021:



Bicyclists: 524

Pedestrians: 1,098

Other Motor Vehicles: 33,529

The report found at least 100 people riding their bikes have been struck by cars every year since 2018.

You can read GObike Buffalo's full report here.