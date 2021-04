GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead and another is injured after a plane crashed shortly after take off from the Great Valley Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Olean Times Herald.

The Times Herald says the identity of the man who died has not yet been released, and the person who was hurt is being treated at a hospital in Buffalo for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

7 Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.