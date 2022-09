According to a report from CTV News, Marineland has agreed to relocate its last two walruses after settling a lawsuit.

The report says the park reached an agreement with Phil Demers, a former trainer-turned-activist, to settle a nearly decade-long court battle just weeks ahead of a scheduled trial.

According to CTV, the park said it is in the animals' best interest to move them to a place where they can live with other walruses.

