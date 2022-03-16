Report: Canada to lift pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from CTV News, Canada will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers as of April 1.

CTV News said although the requirement to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be lifted, travelers may still be subject to random PCR testing at airports. Travelers will also still have to use the ArriveCAN app to show proof of vaccination and other required information.

According to the report, an official announcement is expected to be made Thursday.

On February 28 adjustments to COVID-related measures at the border went into place, which included allowing travelers to have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result within 24 hours or a molecular test result within 72 hours to meet pre-arrival requirements.