Report: Canada likely to announce new non-essential travel guidance due to Omicron variant

The Canadian government could soon implement new travel measures due to the Omicron variant, according to CTV News and CBC News.

The reports say Canada's government is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding new non-essential international travel recommendations.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government officials met Tuesday and discussed restrictions, including the implementation of testing at airports for everyone coming back to Canada, regardless of where they would be arriving from.

A spokesperson for Congressman Brian Higgins (D- NY26) issued this statement:

"We are aware of reports indicating the Canadian government may be planning to announce additional travel restrictions. We have reached out to contacts in both the U.S. and Canadian governments for further information. After a year-long battle to reopen the border, new measures that limit travel for those who are vaccinated would be devastating."

Canada reopened the land border to fully vaccinated Americans in August. The United States allowed fully vaccinated Canadians to enter in early November.

We will have more information as it becomes available.