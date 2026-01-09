BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taxpayer money given to Buffalo's African American Cultural Center is being called into question after a standard review by the Erie County Comptroller's Office.

The non-profit has been trying to turn things around following years of turmoil and these financial issues predate the current leadership.

The county funding in question is from 2020, 2021 and 2022. In all three years, the organization received far more than it was permitted based on operating expenses.

The report said, "The organization was unable to provide the auditor with essential documents, including bank statements, credit card statements, payroll documentation, information return documents, accounting records, or financial statements."

According to the report, leadership told auditors they couldn't get those documents because of inadequate record-keeping and "pilfering" by former staff and board members.

In the report, it is recommended that the center return the overage of $352,427 to Erie County.

It is also recommended that the county refer the matter to local law enforcement for evaluation of potential criminal misconduct and that a formal complaint be submitted to the New York State Attorney General's Charities Bureau for review of potential violations.

WATCH: Report calls into question taxpayer money given to Buffalo's African American Cultural Center

Report calls into question taxpayer money given to Buffalo's African American Cultural Center

Several elected leaders have spoken out in response to the review.

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo issued a statement that she formally requested that New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli conduct an independent review of the center.

“These are not minor paperwork issues. The County Comptroller’s audit found that public funds could not be substantiated, internal controls were lacking, and records simply do not exist. When taxpayer dollars are involved, discussion alone is not enough. Accountability matters.” - Legislator Lorigo

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a statement that his office was referring the matter to the New York State Attorney General's Office for further review.

“The County has reviewed the audit conducted by the Erie County Comptroller's Office of the African American Cultural Center and finds many of the allegations very concerning. Due to the seriousness of some of the allegations, we are referring the matter to the New York State Attorney General Office's Charities, Nonprofits and Fundraisers Bureau for further review. Finally, we did not provide any assistance to the Center in 2025, and the County has not allocated any funding for the African American Cultural Center for the 2026 budget year. Before any future funding would be considered, the Center will have to address all concerns identified in the audit.” - County Executive Poloncarz

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard issued a statement, which said in part:

"I am deeply disappointed by the handling and framing of the recent audit regarding the African American Cultural Center. It is troubling to see responsibility being shifted onto individuals who are no longer with us and onto past leadership, rather than approaching this matter with accuracy, context, and accountability.



What is especially concerning is that this situation is now being placed on the shoulders of a brand-new Board of Directors and a newly appointed Executive Director, leaders who are actively working to stabilize, improve, and move the Cultural Center forward. This comes at a time when the Center has made visible improvements and is preparing for a new chapter, including a grand reopening that reflects progress, transparency, and community investment.



As a legislator who has been in office for just one year, I was not involved in the original layers of funding decisions referenced in this audit. It is important to be clear: funding of this nature requires approvals from multiple entities and checkpoints. If concerns existed, there were numerous opportunities for intervention long before now. This did not happen, and that failure should be acknowledged honestly." - Legislator St. Jean Tard

You can find the full review below.