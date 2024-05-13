Report: Buffalo teens led deputies on high-speed chase with stolen vehicle; spike strip deployed to stop car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four teenagers from Buffalo are facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

On May 7, a little after midnight, a Genesee County deputy tried to make a traffic stop with a Kia Forte at the Batavia Thruway entrance. During the stop, the deputy says the car sped off and headed east on the Thruway.

Authorities then discovered that the Kia Forte had been reported stolen from the Town of Eden.

Deputies say the Kia eventually tried to get off the Thruway at the Le Roy exit and attempted to go east on Route 490 but was stopped by spike strips that were set up by law enforcement.

The girl who was allegedly driving the vehicle and a passenger took off running, deputies say. They were caught after a brief foot chase.

Another passenger was reportedly caught trying to hide in a ditch near the stolen vehicle.

A fourth suspect allegedly ran into the woods near the Thruway but was ordered out and placed into custody.

All four suspects were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. The girl who was

driving was also issued several traffic tickets. All four teenagers were released to their parents or guardians.

