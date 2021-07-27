Report: Buffalo General Medical Center earns top rank for fourth consecutive year

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo General Medical Center has earned a high-ranking spot in the Buffalo Metro Area, as a Best Hospital for 2021-2022.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Kaleida Health system which is Buffalo General Medical Center's parent company, has been ranked 1st in the Buffalo Metro Area and 17th in New York State.

The report states these ratings and rankings are designed to assist patients and their respective doctors to make informed decisions, on where to receive care.

"We are extremely proud of the entire Buffalo General Medical Center team," said Chris Lane, president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. "From our talented surgeons and

their dedicated operating room teams to the specialized, compassionate nurses at the bedside, everyone at Buffalo General Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and the newest technologies and procedures for our patients, many of whom come to us needing very complex care."

The report also states the medical center has also earned high performing ratings for 14 procedures and conditions. The hospital has been recognized for scoring significantly higher in this list, than the national average:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Pneumonia

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve

This is the fourth consecutive year that Buffalo General Medical Center earned the number one spot in the Buffalo Metro Area.