Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A powerful tribute to our nation's veterans will be arriving in Western New York this fall.

The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will arrive at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Cheektowaga on October 2. Visitors can pay their respects through October 6.

The cemetery on Harlem Road will also host the GoldStars Tribute Wall during the same time. The Tribute Wall honors the brave men and women who lost their lives serving the United States during the wars in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.

GoldStars Tribute Wall The GoldStars Tribute Wall will be in Cheektowaga from October 2 to 6.

The Moving Wall was last in Western New York in 2021.

The entire exhibition will be free and open to the public 24/7 during the five-day run. An opening ceremony will also take place, and a Veterans Village will feature local businesses and organizations that offer support services for veterans.

West Herr Automotive Group is sponsoring the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit mountcalvarycemetery.com.