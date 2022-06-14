Repaving of Delaware Ave. in Buffalo from North St. to Gates Circle to begin Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works announced the repaving of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo from North Street to Gates Circle is set to begin Wednesday.

The repaving is part of a $1.6 million Delaware Avenue project that began in April. It extends from North Street to Forest Avenue and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk ramps were installed along the entire stretch.

Officials said while two of the four lanes remain open to handle north- and south-bound traffic, motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets, Michael J. Finn said the work was scheduled in phases to accommodate several major road races that utilize Delaware Avenue as sections of their courses.

“We went into this project knowing we needed to coordinate with special event organizers so that the improvements and the events could be undertaken successfully. This example demonstrates the complexities of coordinating infrastructure improvements and special events that are part of Buffalo’s vibrant urban environment." - Commissioner Finn

The entire project is scheduled to be paved for the Subaru 4-Mile Chase on July 15.