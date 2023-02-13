Repairs to the outer break wall at Sturgeon Point Marina to impact 2023 season

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Town of Evans Parks Department, the town board agreed at its last meeting to move forward with funding and repairs to the outer break wall at the Sturgeon Point Marina.

As a result, the marina will not be operational for slips or launches during the 2023 season. The town says current slip holders will not be required to pay in 2023 and can keep their spots for 2024.

Repairs are scheduled to begin in April or May, weather dependent. A road is being built to facilitate making the repairs and the road will block the boat launch.

The marina will be dredged after the break wall is repaired.

Storms and COVID-19 delayed the opening of the marina in 2020 due to repairs that needed to be made.

The same issues continued on into 2021 when community members stood shoulder to shoulder holding signs reading “Save Sturgeon Point Marina.” In July 2021 Town Supervisor Mary Hosler said the town was waiting for FEMA money before going ahead and repairing the wall fully.