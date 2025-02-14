Rep. Tenney wants to make President Trump's birthday a national holiday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Western New Yorkers in New York's 24th District, is proposing a bill to make President Donald Trump's birthday a federal holiday.

The Establishment Act, which Tenney introduced Friday, would permanently codify June 14 as a federal holiday in honor of both Trump and Flag Day.

"Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump's birthday to the list, recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age," Tenney said in a news release.

Ken Cedeno/AP Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

Congress permanently established June 14 as National Flag Day in 1949, although it is not an official national holiday.

Tenney's expansive district, which spreads from Western New York to the North Country, includes all of Genesee and Wyoming counties, most of Niagara County, and the southern portion of Orleans County.