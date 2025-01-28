Rep. Langworthy meets with Buffalo ICE officials amid nationwide immigration crackdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Nick Langworthy visited Western New York on Tuesday to speak with ICE officials in Buffalo and the Southern Tier.

“What I learned today with Buffalo ICE is that most of the national security risk apprehensions have been on the northern border, not the southern border,” Langworthy said. “That’s something we all, as people here in Western New York, need to keep in mind.”

Buffalo ICE covers 48 counties across New York State. According to posts on X from the White House and an interim chief patrol agent, there have been three reported arrests in this 48-county region.

7 News has been asking federal officials for more information about these raids, but so far, our calls have gone unanswered.

"We're just having a hard time getting in touch with ICE Buffalo. So is there anything that you can share regarding what we've seen in Western New York," I asked Langworthy.

“This is an ongoing... in broad strokes, there’s an ongoing mission to go out of their way to get the people that are convicted criminals and people that are posing a national security risk—that is what the mission is," Langworthy said.

Amid this nationwide crackdown, the New York State Department of Education says it is aware of an increased ICE presence in New York City. Langworthy assured the public that ICE raids would not happen at schools.

“It is not happening. It is absolutely not happening,” he said. “That is not the mission that is being executed right now," Langowrthy said.

Rosanna Berardi, managing partner at Berardi Immigration Law, said since Trump's executive order her office has received a lot of calls.

"The amount of information and executive orders that came out in such a short span of time is unprecedented. So the general tone in terms of people calling and inquiring at the firm, people are concerned," she said.

She explained that when someone is detained, there is a long process that follows.

“Just because somebody is picked up in a raid does not mean they’re going home tomorrow. It is a long, arduous process, especially if there’s criminality involved,” Berardi said.

Berardi also noted that the administration’s recent executive orders reflect a stronger approach to immigration enforcement.

“The message is very clear—there’s going to be a very strong and aggressive approach to immigration law, one that has not existed in several years,” she said.