BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congress is back in session, and Rep. Tim Kennedy says Democrats are returning to Washington with a mandate to make changes.

Kennedy, a Democrat who won reelection by a wide margin in the 26th Congressional District race in last week's midterm elections, says he wants to focus on affordability, accountability and restoring public trust in government.

"We're looking at this as a mandate for change and a mandate to ensure that we are making life more affordable for the American people, that we're holding crooks accountable down in Washington, D.C., and that we're ensuring that every single American is able to trust and have faith in their government once again," Kennedy said.

For Western New York, Kennedy says two major infrastructure priorities will be at the top of his agenda: securing funding for construction of a new VA hospital and expanding Metro Rail to UB's North Campus.

Kennedy called the proposed Metro Rail expansion a roughly $2 billion project that would create thousands of jobs and connect Buffalo with Amherst.

"It'll transform our community, transform our economy, bring the largest suburb in upstate New York of Amherst and the great economy of Amherst into the second largest city in the state of New York, in the great city of Buffalo, and the economy that has turned around over the course of the last 20 years," Kennedy said.

Kennedy also weighed in on the effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The resolution was introduced by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his party's nomination earlier this year.

Kennedy says he supports the effort, accusing Hegseth of abusing his power and undermining national security.

"Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense needs to go, and I will be voting for his impeachment if in fact that comes to the floor, and I expect it to this week," Kennedy said.

WATCH: Rep. Kennedy lays out agenda for 'lame duck' session and new Congress

Rep. Kennedy lays out agenda for 'lame duck' session and new Congress

Congress also faces a December 11 deadline to pass spending legislation and avoid another government shutdown.

Republicans remain in control of both chambers until the new Congress convenes in January, leaving them responsible for navigating the funding negotiations.

Kennedy says he hopes Republicans recognize the message voters sent in the midterm elections.

"December 11th is fast approaching and congressional Republicans up until January 3rd, they still have the gavels in their hands. I'm hopeful that they've heard the call of the American people," Kennedy said.

Kennedy also says he plans to support House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

"I have great faith in Leader Jeffries' ability to lead our Democratic caucus and our nation," Kennedy said. "He has got the experience. He's got the leadership, the know-how, the understanding of the issues."

7 News also sought a Republican perspective on the agenda facing Congress. We reached out to GOP Rep. Nick Langworthy, who represents the 23rd Congressional District in Western New York. His office did not respond to the request for an interview.