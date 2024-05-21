Rep. Kennedy calls for Federal Railroad Administration investigation into deadly North Tonawanda train crash

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people were killed after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle at Felton Street and River Road in North Tonawanda on May 17.

Following the deadly crash, Congressman Tim Kennedy sent a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) requesting it investigate the crash "in an expedited manner" and if appropriate make recommendations to improve the safety of the CSX-owned crossing.

According to Kennedy, it is one of 18 at-grade crossings in North Tonawanda and there was previously a fatal accident there in 2001. Other non-fatal accidents have also occurred there.

In January, a 29-year-old woman from Wheatfield was killed in a crash involving a car and train at the Witmer Road railroad crossing near River Road.

“Our region is heartbroken for the loved ones of the three individuals who lost their lives last Friday, including a six year old boy. More than 200 people lose their lives each year on at-grade crossings across the country. Each is a tragedy, and we need to do more. We need to take the information we will learn from this investigation and turn it into action. The best tool we have here will be knowledge, and I look forward to working to improve the safety of rail at the federal level, just as I have worked to at the state level.” - Rep. Kennedy

North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333 said the deadly crash happened just before 8 p.m. on May 17 at Felton Street and River Road.



Amtrak said train No. 281 was traveling northbound from New York City to Niagara Falls when it struck a vehicle obstructing the track.

On Monday, the North Tonawanda Police Department identified the victims as 6-year-old Ra'Mari Geldart of Buffalo, 66-year-old Olive Geldart of North Tonawanda, and 69-year-old David McMinn of North Tonawanda.

According to Rep. Kennedy, FRA investigations can vary in duration, but the agency aims to complete all major accident investigations within 270 days.

You can find Kennedy's full letter to the FRA below.