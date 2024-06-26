Rep. Claudia Tenney projected to win Republican primary for NY's 24th Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Claudia Tenney is projected to win the Republican primary for NY's 24th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ.

As of around 11 p.m. with 72% of precincts reporting, Tenney led with 60.5% of the vote (17,298) over Mario Fratto with 39.5% of the vote (11,292).

This primary is a rematch of the 2022 Republican primary for NY-24 in which Tenney defeated Fratto.

NY-24 includes parts of 12 counties in the North Country, Central New York, Finger Lakes, and Western New York.

You can find the latest election results on our website here and on Decision Desk HQ's website here.