Rental Assistance Corporation of Buffalo to open Section 8 waitlist for first time in 3 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rental Assistance Corporation of Buffalo (RACB), along with the City of Buffalo, announced its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will open for the first time in over three years.

RACB administers the program on behalf of the city and said it expects thousands to apply. Online applications will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. on April 11 until 3 p.m. on May 6.

"The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program is a federally funded program that provides subsidies that allow families and individuals to rent safe and decent housing of their choice. RACB, a non-profit agency, currently provides rental assistance to approximately 5,000 families throughout Erie County," a release says.

RACB said applicants do not need to live in the city, preference will be given to those who live or work in Erie County. Those who apply must also meet income guidelines. When the waitlist closes RACB said a lottery will be conducted to determine placement on the waitlist.

You can find more information on the RACB website here or by calling (716) 882-0063.