Removal of Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom planned to begin April 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The removal of the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom is expected to begin on April 6.

The International Niagara Board of Control said removal of the ice boom is typically completed by April 1 or when there is less than 250 square miles of ice coverage in the eastern basin of Lake Erie.

According to the International Niagara Board of Control, satellite imagery from March 30, 2026, indicated ice coverage met the requirement, but a significant amount of ice remains in the lower Niagara River, which pushed the removal to April 6.

Every winter since 1964, the ice boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie at the entrance to the Niagara River to reduce the amount of ice entering the river.

The latest ice boom opening was May 3, 1971. The earliest start date was February 28, 2012.