Remembering Corvante Jones: August shooting victim's mother speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been nearly 4 months since Corvante Jones, a father and 27-year-old man, was shot and killed on Montana Avenue in the City of Buffalo. No one has been charged in the case.

"It's the hardest thing a mother has to do. I said bye to him walking out the door. He told me I'll see you later, and I never saw him later," said Laesther Conti, Corvante's mother.

Laesther contacted 7 Eyewitness News for help to enlist community support and awareness about her son's murder, and hopes to find new information.

"Having no closure, it breaks my heart. I don't know what else to do," she said.

If you have any information on the case or another homicide, police and the family advise you to contact Buffalo CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161.

There is a reward for up to $7,500 for any information to the case.