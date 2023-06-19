Remembering Addy: an important history lesson is part of Juneteenth in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — As part of the events surrounding Juneteenth, Batavia's historians and church leaders gathered Monday to remember and honor Adeline "Addy" Barbara.

Addy, as described on her gravestone was a "faithful, colored servant" to Lucius Smith, a priest at St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia, starting her servitude at 4 years old in the early 1800s.

"I never even imagined that Batavia had slaves, that never even entered my mind," said Reverend Doctor Shiela McCullough, pastor of Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Slavery was abolished in New York State in 1827 but laws remained in place limiting African Americans' equality.

Addy was enslaved for 46 years and is buried next to the Smith family at the Historic Batavia Cemetery on Harvester Avenue.

"You know the word servant it downplays the psychological impact of slavery, slavocracy, of that system," said Rev. McCullough.

Rev. McCullough and other church leaders brought attention to Addy's story through a ceremony at her gravesite.

"We're hoping telling this story will bring healing to us, but we wish we knew more. But unfortunately, history is not written by those who are oppressed." said Rev. Roula Alkhouri, pastor of Batavia First Presbyterian Church. "We believe that we bring things up to the light, things that are painful, then we can bring healing."

"This is an atrocity and people care," said Rev. McCullough.