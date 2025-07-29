LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed Monday night on Broadway near Cemetery Road.

According to police, Adam Curtis was heading eastbound on Route 20 shortly after 5 p.m. when he hit a pickup truck making a left turn from Town Square Drive. The motorcycle then hit an SUV heading westbound.

Curtis died at the scene. Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

A memorial is growing for Curtis near the site of the crash. On the side of the road, there is a wooden cross that says "Adam."

WATCH: Remembering Adam Curtis, man killed in motorcycle crash in Lancaster

Those who loved him have been stopping by, placing a balloon, flowers, a card, which says "The 1 and only Adam Curtis."

His friend Tyler said Curtis truly was one of a kind, who loved his family, friends, dog, motorcycle and cars.

Local fire departments have shared posts on Facebook saying that Curtis' father is a firefighter.

Town Line Fire Department is asking people to say a prayer and send strength to the Curtis family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and may have more information is asked to call Lancaster Police at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.