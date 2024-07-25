Remembering a beloved St. Bonaventure friar

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — He's being remembered as one of "the most beloved friars in the history of the university", as the St. Bonaventure community mourns the loss of Father Dan Riley, ofm.

According to a post by the university on X, Father Riley passed away Wednesday at the age of 81.

Dear members of the Bonaventure community:



I write to you tonight with a heavy heart.



Father Dan Riley, ofm, founder and animator of Mt. Irenaeus and one of the most beloved friars in the history of the university, passed away today. He was 81 years old. pic.twitter.com/lMlgBgYobx — St. Bonaventure U (@StBonaventure) July 25, 2024

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province said:

It is with great sadness that we share that our brother Daniel Riley, OFM, 81, embraced Sister Death on July 24. Br. Daniel lived in Holy Peace Friary, where he was a former guardian and a founding friar of Mt. Irenaeus Franciscan Mountain Retreat. Br. Daniel made his simple profession on July 15, 1966, and his ordination on September 11, 1971.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Please keep Br. Daniel, his family and friends in your prayers.