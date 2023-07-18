Remembering 40-year-old Akeda Howton one year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 40-year-old Akeda Howton continues to stay strong after her death while her firstborn is holding the family together.

One-year-old Kannon Howton is the miracle baby to the Howton family.

His mother 40-year-old Akeda Howton always wanted a baby of her own.

Kannon was one pound and one ounce in the NICU when his mother was killed a year ago by his father, Kenneth Worthy.

Pennsylvania State Police say he died by suicide in a motel in Erie a few days later.

A year later the Howton family still grieves for Akeda, but Kannon is holding this family together.

“We just love him and we love that we have him since he’s part of Akeda and her legacy,” says Anita Howton, mother of Akeda. “She was very creative. She was very beautiful both outwardly and inwardly.”

Akeda’s mother and Kannon’s grandmother, Anita Howton, have been co-parenting with her son, Akeem, which helps them cope.

“I’ve never thought that would happen, but I learned a lot from her and she always learned from me as well,” says Akeem Howton, brother of Akeda. “He’s a bundle of joy. He’s definitely fun. He just keeps us going. Keeps us smiling and always thinking about Akeda.”

Kannon continues to be surrounded by love even received love from basketball player Kyrie Irving that donated $44,000 to Kannon’s gofundme that’s still active.

The family tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person Akeda’s legacy won’t go in vain.

They even plan to change the name of Kannon to “Kannon Legacy Howton” since he carries the legacy of his mother.

“But I love her and I miss her, but we’re going to do the best we can to celebrate her life,” says Anita Howton.

The Family Justice Center of Erie County named a few red flags to watch out for if you’re in a domestic violence relationship.

First, trust your gut.

If something feels off or you feel unsafe in any capacity in your relationship it likely is.

Second watch out for controlling behaviors like requiring constant communication or monitoring your phone or social media constantly.

Third does your partner not like when good things happen to you or isolate you from your loved ones or friends?

That's a sign they're trying to hide parts of who you are and red flag number four is physical abuse either directly to you or indirectly, like damaging property or gesturing as if they mean to hurt you.

There is help available.

You can call the family justice center at 716-558-"SAFE" or the "Haven House" at 716-884-6000 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting "START" to 88788.

Click here to donate to Kannon's future.

