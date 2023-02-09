Remedy House workers recognized as a union following unfair labor practice strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, workers at Remedy House walked out and began an unfair labor practice strike after providing management with a list of demands and announcing their intention to unionize with Workers United Rochester Regional Joint Board.

According to the workers, in response management fired Meghan Sullivan, the lead worker organizer of the campaign.

Remedy House issued a lengthy statement on its social media pages Wednesday night which said:

Remedy House is a small business started by two guys with a dream and a pop up espresso bar. When we first opened our doors 5 years ago, our mission was to create an inclusive, safe environment for all who entered our doors. This has been especially true for our employees for whom we've worked to build a fair and equitable work environment, one built on trust that encourages personal and professional growth.



While we're proud of how much our team has grown over the years, that path to growth hasn't always been easy and we're constantly reminded that we have a lot to learn.



We recently made the difficult decision to eliminate five positions within our organization. These staffing cuts included both back and front of house positions and were necessary in order for Remedy House to remain financially viable, as we navigate operating in a challenging restaurant landscape.



After notifying one of these employees that their position had been eliminated, we were provided a letter of intention to unionize. The decision to eliminate this position was made days ago, prior to us having any knowledge of the unionization effort. We have never silenced any staff member's voice. Any notion otherwise is false and goes against our basic principles.



We support our team's efforts to unionize and have had discussions with the unionizing committee this afternoon.Some of the concerns raised by staff have already been addressed, while others will receive increased attention as unionization efforts progress.



We have always strived to create a fair, engaging, and comfortable work environment for our staff. We support their right to choose if unionization efforts are part of that equation and look forward to working with the organizing committee as they form.



Above all, we look forward to building a better, stronger, Remedy House and to serving the Buffalo community for many years to come.



Thank You

On Wednesday, the workers announced Remedy House management voluntarily recognized the union and workers will begin contract negotiations.

“This is just the start for us, we hope this next chapter provides opportunities to continue learning and growing as we move towards our goal for reclaiming the ‘Remedy House’ name as one that truly stands for the community. If this experience has taught me anything, it’s the sheer power that a team, with the guts to have a voice and the strength to stand by it, can wield.” - Lia Sitrin, a worker at Remedy House

The workers say they have filed an unfair labor practice charge for Sullivan's reinstatement.

The workers organized with the same union that Spot Coffee, Starbucks, and Lexington Co-Op workers organized with.