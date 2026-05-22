WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The remains of 10 unclaimed Western New York veterans who served in World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea and the Cold War were finally laid to rest during a solemn ceremony.

The unclaimed urns sat for nearly 59 years before members of the Patriot Guard Riders stepped in to ensure the veterans received the military honors they deserved.

"50 years of sitting on a shelf. We owe it to these veterans to put them to a proper rest," said Jim Bojanowski, Erie County American Legion Adjutant.

On Friday, a solemn, patriotic ceremony was held at American Legion Post 622 in Williamsville. The urns and folded flags were carried into a waiting hearse, followed by a funeral escort to the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu.

"Fittingly, we're putting these veterans to rest on Memorial Day weekend," Bojanowski said. "So today, all 10 urns are here displayed on the table, and we have the nameplate."

WATCH: Remains of 10 unclaimed Western New York veterans laid to rest after decades

Remains of 10 unclaimed Western New York veterans laid to rest after decades

The Patriot Guard Riders have long worked to identify unclaimed veteran cremains held by funeral directors.

"We've long ago recognized that funeral directors have in their custodial care cremains, unclaimed cremains," said Bill Schaaf, the New York State Captain of the Patriot Guard. "Our purpose is to meet with the funeral directors to determine how many of those unclaimed remains may be those of veterans."

"How does this come to be, right? These are folks that devoted their lives to service to our country so that we could have the freedoms that we have," said Donald "Chief" Trezepacz Jr., a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Bojanowski had a message for those celebrating the holiday weekend.

"On Memorial Day weekend, on Memorial Day itself, please take the time to think of that they're the ones who protected our way of life," Bojanowski said.

Below are the names of the veterans, the branches of military to which they belonged and the war they served.

Bishop, Eugene J. — Navy, WWI

Magyar, Alfred M — Marine Corps, WWII

Risse, Joseph — Army, WWII

Maple, Daniel — Army, Cold War

Holland, Bert — Army, WWI

Hammond, Girard — Army, WWII

Shelberg, Clifford — Navy, Korea

McClure, George N — Army, WWII

Wydra (Adams), Carol — Marine Corps, Vietnam

Groth, Willard P — Army, WWI

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.