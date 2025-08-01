Remains found in Rocky Mountains identified as missing Western New York man

LARIMER COUNTY, CO (WKBW) — Officials in Larimer County, Colorado, have identified remains that were discovered in June in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The coroner's office responded to an area near Alpine Ridge Trail on June 18 to investigate human remains. A forensic examination of the remains was conducted on June 20, and the decedent was later identified as 40-year-old Steven Noto of Western New York.

Authorities say Noto was positively and scientifically identified through dental record comparisons.

It's believed Noto died in late November 2024. Because the remains were mostly skeletonized at the time they were found, officials say they are unable to determine a cause of death. But, based on the scene investigation and forensic examination of the remains, the coroner's office says foul play has been ruled out.