Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Remains found in Rocky Mountains identified as missing Western New York man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS
An RV heads out of Rocky Mountain National Park, into the Colorado resort community of Estes Park, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2001. President Bush plans to visit the town on Tuesday, becoming the first sitting president to tour the area since Herbert Hoover, 71 years ago. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK
Posted

LARIMER COUNTY, CO (WKBW) — Officials in Larimer County, Colorado, have identified remains that were discovered in June in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The coroner's office responded to an area near Alpine Ridge Trail on June 18 to investigate human remains. A forensic examination of the remains was conducted on June 20, and the decedent was later identified as 40-year-old Steven Noto of Western New York.

Authorities say Noto was positively and scientifically identified through dental record comparisons.

It's believed Noto died in late November 2024. Because the remains were mostly skeletonized at the time they were found, officials say they are unable to determine a cause of death. But, based on the scene investigation and forensic examination of the remains, the coroner's office says foul play has been ruled out.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app