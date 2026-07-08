Remaining whales at Marineland set to be rescued and relocated to facilities in the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joanne Thompson, Canada's Minister of Fisheries, announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued their authorizations to advance the rescue of the remaining whales at Marineland.

Thompson made the announcement on social media and said that NOAA's authorizations are for facilities in the United States accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

"This is an encouraging and critical next step for the safe relocation of the whales," Thompson said. "Canadian CITES permits have been issued, and as a condition of approving the export permits, a health check for each animal must be completed by a Canadian accredited veterinarian."

Once the health check has been completed and appropriate documentation has been provided, Thompson said she will provide the authorizations to enable the relocation.

"I want to thank the AZA, the Canadian Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and all the facilities involved for their vital work, commitment, and cooperation to enable the safe transfer of the whales to their new homes," Thompson said.

In a statement to 7 News, Marineland said the rescue is being led by Shedd Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego.

You can read the full statement below: