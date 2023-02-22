Reinventing Reality: Buffalo Museum of Science host new virtual reality exhibit

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Museum of Science opened a new virtual reality exhibit with new experiences to discover.

With all senses activated during the games, visitors can play a game of Angry Birds, explore underwater and even paint with their hands all while using VR.

Amy Biber, Director of Communications and Marketing says with virtual reality becoming an evolving technology it can teach kids and adults a lot about the world around them.

"VR is having more applications in our everyday world, some people do not want to think about that but it really is. It is used in Hollywood, movie production and journalism," said Biber.

Biber says this exhibit gives an introduction to the innovative technology.

"It gives you an opportunity to understand how it works and what the experience is like, how it fools your mind into thinking you are in this virtual reality world," said Biber.

The Buffalo Museum of Science will have the exhibit until June 18th.

You can find more information about the all adult VR experience on March 3rd at the museum here.