Reinstein Woods holding 'Reimagined' Fall Festival

Reinstein Woods is holding a 'Reimagined' Fall Festival this weekend.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 15, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is holding a weekend of events geared towards getting families to explore the outdoors.

The preserve's 'Reimagined' Fall Festival runs Thursday thru Monday, and will feature a variety of nature hikes and outdoor programs. You can find the full schedule of events here.

Most of the weekend's events will require prior registration to take part; to register, you can call Reinstein Woods at (716) 683-5959.

It all kicks off Thursday morning at 9:00 with a Fall Bird Migration Hike.

