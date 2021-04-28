Reimagining the Scajaquada Corridor might include removing Route 198

The Kensington Expressway, also known as New York State Route 33, has been an eye and an ear sore for far too long if you ask nearby homeowner Stephanie Geter, and she’s tired of waiting for the New York State Department of Transportation to do something.

“There’s been a lot of talk. Let’s do some plans we’ll be back next time, and when they come back the plans are the same,” the 66-year-old said.

Noise and air pollution coming from the 33 are some of Geter’s biggest concerns.

“For the last 50 years, we’ve lived with at least one person in each household dying from an upper respiratory disease.”

Geter supports the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition’s proposal which would make the 33 a tunnel without any exits and cover it with trees.

“It is our time. It is our time," she said.

The tunnel proposal is just part of the Coalition’s vision. That vision also includes an enhanced Black Rock Harbor, a revitalized Scajaquada Creek, and removal of Route 198. The Coalition said removing it would reconnect Delaware Park. Those are just ideas, and nothing is set in stone.

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is tasked with overseeing the planning process.

Lawmakers, including State Senator Sean Ryan and Congressman Brian Higgins are behind designs with community input.

“This is not your project N.Y.S.D.O.T. This is our project. If you want to facilitate it, fine. If you don't, get out of the way,” Higgins said.

“The New York State Department of Transportation has engaged the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council to work with stakeholders on a new plan for Scajaquada Corridor’s future. We look forward to the completion of that process,” a N.Y.S.DO.T. spokesman said.

For more information on the proposals, click here.