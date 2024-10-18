Watch Now
REI to open store at The Boulevard in Amherst in spring 2025

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - This March 2, 2018, file photo shows the REI flagship store in Seattle. Camping can be an affordable vacation option, but costs can add up after buying equipment and booking a campsite or renting an RV. REI has an Anniversary Sale each May. You’ll also traditionally find lower prices on outdoor gear in October, the tail end of peak camping season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Specialty outdoor retailer REI announced it will open a store at The Boulevard shopping plaza in Amherst in spring 2025.

REI said it will be a 25,300 square-foot store and it expects to hire between 35-45 employees.

This will be REI's sixth store in New York, it opened stores in Albany and Ithaca earlier this year.

According to REI, each store offers a wide assortment of apparel and gear for camping, hiking, cycling, run and fitness, climbing and features a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics to tune and repair mountain, road, hybrid or e-bikes. The new store in Amherst will also have seasonal ski and snowboard shops with technicians to service downhill skis, cross-country skis, backcountry skis, snowboards, or splitboards.

