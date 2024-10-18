REI to open store at The Boulevard in Amherst in spring 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Specialty outdoor retailer REI announced it will open a store at The Boulevard shopping plaza in Amherst in spring 2025.

REI said it will be a 25,300 square-foot store and it expects to hire between 35-45 employees.

This will be REI's sixth store in New York, it opened stores in Albany and Ithaca earlier this year.

According to REI, each store offers a wide assortment of apparel and gear for camping, hiking, cycling, run and fitness, climbing and features a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics to tune and repair mountain, road, hybrid or e-bikes. The new store in Amherst will also have seasonal ski and snowboard shops with technicians to service downhill skis, cross-country skis, backcountry skis, snowboards, or splitboards.