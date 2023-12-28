Registration now open for free lifeguard training in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Registration is now open for the next round of free lifeguard training as the City of Buffalo looks to bolster its lifeguard staff before the start of the summer.

The training will begin in January and will be held at the Cazenovia Park Pool located at 626 Abbott Road. All sessions run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Session #1/January Weekends

Saturday & Sunday, January 13 & 14

Saturday & Sunday, January 20 & 21

Saturday & Sunday, January 27 & 28

Session #2/March Weekends

Saturday & Sunday, March 2 & 3

Saturday & Sunday, March 9 & 10

Saturday & Sunday, March 16 & 17

The training is free for City of Buffalo residents, $250 for those living outside the city, and $75 for re-certification.

City youth who become certified and join the lifeguard ranks will receive a hiring stipend of $525 and will earn $20 an hour.

Eligibility requirements for lifeguard trainees are as follows:



Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency.

Youth who are at least 16 years old.

Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School.

“Summer will be here before we know it and we’re doing everything we can to continue to bolster our lifeguard staff. Buffalo bucked the trend last year when enough City youth completed the lifeguard requirements and were hired as lifeguards by the city, enabling us to reopen three of the City’s outdoor pools, and two indoor pools, despite a national lifeguard shortage. I thank the young people who have already stepped up, took and passed the lifeguard certification course and were hired as City of Buffalo lifeguards. We are proud of their commitment to our community by helping us staff our pools and look forward to adding new lifeguards to the ranks.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

You can find a link to register in the graphic below or scan the QR code in the graphic below.