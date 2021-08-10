Registration for the 126th Annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot opens Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 126th Annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot is set to take over the streets of Buffalo on Thanksgiving weekend.

On Tuesday, the race organizers announced registration opens on Thursday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m.

People interested in participating can sign up for either the in-person 8K race on Thanksgiving morning or a virtual 8K run that participants can do at any time through November 29.

Each event costs $37 to sign up online until September 30. After that, the price increases to $42 through November 1.

You can register for either the in-person or the virtual event here.

The money raised by the race help the YMCA Buffalo Niagara fund much of its programming.