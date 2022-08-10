Registration for 127th YMCA Turkey Trot opens Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving Day tradition here in Western New York and registration for the race will open Thursday at 11 a.m.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara said you can register online here until race capacity is reached.

"The oldest consecutively run footrace in the world, the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually. Proceeds raised help fund vital YMCA programs and services that empower youth, improve community health, and provide support to our community’s most vulnerable," a release says.

According to the YMCA, the Early Bird entry fee for both the in-person and virtual Turkey Trot is $37 per person. The fee will increase to $42 per person on October 15. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt from the YMCA.

Those who register for the virtual Turkey Trot have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime between Thanksgiving Day and November 27.