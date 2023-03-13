Registered sex offender sentenced to prison for sexual assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Mark Trykowski of Kenmore was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to 18 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, in July 2022 Trykowski forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female victim at a location in Buffalo. The woman was not known to Trykowski. The district attorney's office said he was a registered sex offender at the time of the crime and was linked to the crime through DNA and other evidence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act in January.