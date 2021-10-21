Region's largest employers announce remote and hybrid opportunities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of Buffalo’s largest private employers will offer remote or hybrid opportunities moving forward.

M&T Bank announced Thursday its return-to-office plans. Non-branch employees received notification that the target date to return will be Jan. 10.

However, many employees will be given the flexibility to work two days per week remotely. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and one other day of their choice will be in the office.

The new schedule will enable “in-person collaboration while offering each of our businesses and their team members the flexibility to meet their unique needs,” said Julia Berchou, spokesperson for M&T Bank.

M&T is currently looking to fill hundreds of open positions in Western New York.

Delaware North, whose employees began returning to the office in September, is implementing a new strategy called “Flex@Work," in response to feedback from its associates.

Some corporate employees may work remotely while others will be in a hybrid setting or on-site.

They are actively looking to fill 40 positions at the Delaware North headquarters, all of which will be under its “Flex@Work” model.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York has operated in a hybrid structure.

As its workforce gradually returns to the office, many employees and teams have been designated to work from home for at least a portion of their work week.

“This is a cultural shift to a more flexible work environment that empowers our team members to think and work where and when they’re personally most effective, while ensuring customer and business needs are met,” said Kyle Rogers, Highmark’s director of corporate communications.

Many new job openings come as Americans continue to quit their jobs at a record pace, and companies look to attract new applicants.

