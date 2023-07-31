Regional blood drive welcomes over 50 volunteers to help save lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Donating one pint of blood can save three lives, and over 50 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God gave their blood today.

"Everyone has a goal to be able to come and save lives," Zyania Zavala, a volunteer, said. "That whole goal makes everyone excited."

Zavala donates blood about once a year, with the goal to inspire others to do the same.

"Through this [blood drive], other people can come and be encouraged to be able to donate blood and, ultimately, be more united."

The World Mission Society Church of God hosts blood drives all around the world.

Volunteers from Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester gathered at the Blasdell Community Center today and hosted the church's 1,169th worldwide blood drive.

"To come to this event, even to be a volunteer myself, you can't help but to participate in the energy in the room," Fantasia Abercrombie, blood donor, said.

The World Mission Society Church of God partners with Connect Life, a blood donor network, in order to put on this event.

"It's not only the energy of the volunteers, but also the energy of the nurses that take the time out of their busy Sundays to come here, willingly, as volunteers themselves," Abercrombie said.

Volunteers are urging anybody interested in donating blood to visit their local blood donation center.

"Sometimes people are a little timid to donate blood," Zavala said. "But it's the best thing and the best work we can do to save lives."