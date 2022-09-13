Refugees, immigrants celebrated in Buffalo for National Welcoming Week

On Tuesday afternoon, a flag raising ceremony served as a signal to people from other countries that they have a home in Western New York.

Buffalo's refugees, immigrants, elected leaders and the International Institute of Buffalo gathered in Downtown Buffalo for Tuesday's ceremonial flag raising and Welcoming Day.

An orange flag with a thin black line was hoisted in Niagara Square in honor of the special day.

This is all part of Welcoming Week, a way to embrace and show appreciation to refugees and immigrants who now call Buffalo and Western New York home.

The city also issued a proclamation to show appreciation for people like Faustina Palmatier.

Palmatier said she came to Buffalo seeking asylum from Myanmar.

"It is very important because sometimes we feel like we are not welcome," Palmatier said, "We are really appreciative and we are grateful for the people here."

Palmatier said she came to Buffalo in 2007, but now calls this city home.

WKBW/Kristen Mirand Dozens gathered for Welcoming Week in Downtown Buffalo

On Tuesday night, City Hall, the Peace Bridge and Electric Tower will be lit up in orange and black for Welcoming Day.

Buffalo's Theater District and Buffalo and Erie Botanical Gardens will be lit up in those colors as well.

Welcoming Week began on September 9th and is celebrated until September 18th.

The theme this year for the week is "Where we belong."