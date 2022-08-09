"Reelin' for a Cure" - An all-women fishing tournament raises funds for women fighting cancer

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reelin' for a Cure will return to Olcott and Wilson Harbors for its seventh fishing tournament designed to raise money for women battling cancer.

The tournament hosts only women who are all angling for the chance to win prize money and bragging rights.

The tournament was started by Stephanie Pierleoni in 2016 to introduce women to fishing while simultaneously raising money for a good cause.

"Initially I noticed that I was the only woman at many fishing tournaments," Pierleoni said. "But now so many more females get involved in the sport."

There is a $250 registration fee per fishing team which is pooled to create prize money for the tournament. The pool this year is expected to be near $10,000.

All participants are required to purchase a one-day fishing license through the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation or at an outdoor store or tackle shop.

Teams can have a maximum of six female participants. Two additional men are allowed to assist the vessel but they can not participate in fishing.

Proceeds from this year's tournament will go towards the Ovarian Cancer Project, a charity that educates those on the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Reelin' for a Cure will run on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Groups looking to register for the tournament can do so here.